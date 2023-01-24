Animated short 'The Flying Sailor' about Halifax Explosion snags Oscar nomination
An animated short film based on a story about the 1917 Halifax Explosion has snagged an Oscar nomination.
"The Flying Sailor," made by Calgary-based animators Wendy Tilby and Amanda Forbis, is nominated for best animated short.
It's inspired by a maritime tale about a seaman who was blasted into the air after two ships collided in the Halifax harbour during the First World War.
This isn't the first time Forbis and Tilby are receiving Academy Awards recognition - the duo was nominated for their 1999 project "When the Day Breaks" as well as 2011's "Wild Life." Tilby also received an individual nomination for 1991's "Strings."
The animated short was produced for the National Film Board by executive producer David Christensen, distributed by North West Studio.
The short has received numerous accolades including best animated short at the Calgary International Film Festival.
The annual film awards celebrate their 95th anniversary this year, and winners will be announced during a ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at on Sunday, March 12.
