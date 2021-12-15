'Anita Shovel' and 11 other winning snowplow names announced in Chatham-Kent

After more than 5,300 votes, 12 snowplows in Chatham-Kent will be showcasing new names in the New Year.

Mayor Darrin Canniff said public response to the contest was so great that the number of winners was doubled.

“We had originally planned to have one plow per ward but when we saw the interest and the level of creativity in submitting names, we decided to double the number of winners,” he said.

The winning names are:

Anita Shovel (436 votes)

Gordie Plow (400)

Blizzard of Oz (340)

Darth Blader (271)

Pillsbury Plowboy (266)

Sled Zepplin (256)

Buzz Ice-Clear (251)

Qunuk (Inuit word for snowflake) (243)

Flurrious George (236)

School’s Not Cancelled (194)

Snobi One Kenobi (192)

Sleetwood Mac (189)

Over 1,000 names were submitted by local residents and that number was pared down to 25 for voting purposes.

Signs will be placed on the vehicles throughout Chatham-Kent in January.

The contest was sponsored by Chatham-Kent Infrastructure and Engineering Services and WINMAR Property Restoration Specialists.