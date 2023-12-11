Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell, of 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,' dead at 29

Reality personality Anna Cardwell, who was featured on the TLC program "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" has died, according to social media posts made by her family. She was 29.

On Sunday, Cardwell’s sister Alana Thompson and mother June Shannon, better known by their nicknames Honey Boo Boo and Mama June, respectively, wrote that Cardwell died Saturday night after battling cancer.

"She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months," Shannon wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

Cardwell died at 11:12pm last night at her mother's home in Milledgeville, Georgia "with her girls, all her sisters, her husband and close family at her side," according to a statement Gina Rodriguez, the family's manager and close friend since 2014.

"Sadly, Anna passed away on her youngest daughter, Kylee's birthday. We ask for prayers for the family during this difficult time as they try to process this great loss and make arrangements," the statement added.

Cardwell had two daughters, who she shared with husband Eldridge Toney.

Thompson wrote that Cardwell "was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now."

"I really don't know what to say as my heart is completely broken," Thompson wrote. "Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn't been easy."

Thompson added that her sister was "a fighter & still is."

Cardwell never made a formal announcement about her cancer diagnosis but spoke about her battle throughout this year on Instagram and TikTok.

In July, Shannon told Entertainment Tonight that she was "doing pretty good" but that Cardwell's stage 4 cancer was "aggressive."

"We know it's terminal, but when people ask that... I tell people one day at a time because you never know," Shannon said.

In November, Cardwell told her followers on TikTok that she was doing "pretty good" and had just recently gone through radiation treatment and autoimmune therapy.

Cardwell appeared on the TLC reality show "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" between 2012 and 2014. The show, a "Toddlers and Tiaras" spinoff starring Thompson, followed the day-to-day lives of the family.

"Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" was canceled by TLC in 2014, but members of the family went on to pursue other reality projects, including a WE tv franchise centered on Shannon.

"We will always love you Anna," Thompson wrote on Sunday.

A post shared by alana thompson ���� (@honeybooboo)