Annapolis County home destroyed by fire

A home and garage have been destroyed by fire in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County.

The RCMP says emergency crews responded to the fire on Main Street in Middleton, N.S., around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the fire started in the garage and spread to the home.

According to police, some neighbours alerted the homeowners to the fire, and they managed to escape without injuries.

The fire is under investigation but isn’t believed to be suspicious.