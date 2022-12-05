Annapolis County man, 42, dies in car crash

An Annapolis County man has died in a single-vehicle crash near Annapolis Royal, N.S., early Monday morning.

Annapolis District RCMP, along with fire crews and paramedics, responded to the crash on Parker Mountain Road in Parkers Cove, N.S., around 5 a.m.

Police say a man driving a grey Mazda CX-30 had been travelling south on Parker Mountain Road when his car left the road, struck the ditch and came to rest in a driveway.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 42-year-old man from Parkers Cove, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Parker Mountain Road was closed for several hours while a collision reconstructionist attended the scene. It has since reopened.

The investigation into the crash continues.