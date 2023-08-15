Annapolis County man charged with child pornography offences: RCMP
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Natalie Lombard
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it has charged an Annapolis County man with child pornography offences.
The force’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit, Digital Forensic Services team and local RCMP officers executed a search warrant at a home in Lequille on July 13.
Police say they searched the home after a social media application told them about child pornography that was being transmitted on their app.
Following the search, 50-year-old Steven Croft was charged with:
- possession of child pornography
- transmitting child pornography
- accessing child pornography
Croft was released on conditions. He is scheduled to appear in Annapolis Royal provincial court on Sept. 5.
