Annapolis County man charged with more than 80 firearms, weapons offences

The RCMP says a man from Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County is facing a slew of firearms and weapons charges after a number of guns were seized from a home in Hillsburn, N.S.

On Friday, Annapolis District RCMP executed a search warrant at the home on Shore Road West as part of an ongoing investigation.

Police say they seized more than 20 firearms, including long guns, a revolver, three replica firearms, a police defensive baton and ammunition.

A 34-year-old man was arrested and held in custody.

Kyle Christian Ellis of Hillsburn has been charged with:

assault with a weapon

uttering threats (two counts)

criminal harassment

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possession of a firearm while prohibited (21 counts)

unauthorized possession of a firearm (21 counts)

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized (21 counts)

unsafe storage of a firearm (17 counts)

mischief

failure to comply with conditions of an undertaking (two counts)

Ellis was remanded into custody and scheduled to appear in Yarmouth provincial court Tuesday.