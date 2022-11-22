iHeartRadio

Annapolis County man charged with more than 80 firearms, weapons offences


More than 20 firearms were seized from a home in Hillsburn, N.S., on Nov. 18, 2022. (Source: Nova Scotia RCMP)

The RCMP says a man from Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County is facing a slew of firearms and weapons charges after a number of guns were seized from a home in Hillsburn, N.S.

On Friday, Annapolis District RCMP executed a search warrant at the home on Shore Road West as part of an ongoing investigation.

Police say they seized more than 20 firearms, including long guns, a revolver, three replica firearms, a police defensive baton and ammunition.

A 34-year-old man was arrested and held in custody.

Kyle Christian Ellis of Hillsburn has been charged with:

  • assault with a weapon
  • uttering threats (two counts)
  • criminal harassment
  • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • possession of a firearm while prohibited (21 counts)
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm (21 counts)
  • possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized (21 counts)
  • unsafe storage of a firearm (17 counts)
  • mischief
  • failure to comply with conditions of an undertaking (two counts)

Ellis was remanded into custody and scheduled to appear in Yarmouth provincial court Tuesday. 

