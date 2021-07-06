Annapolis District RCMP investigates shooting incident in Bear River East

Annapolis District RCMP are reporting a shooting incident that occurred late Monday afternoon in Bear River East.

Police say they responded to a report of shots being fired into a vehicle after an altercation.

"Police determined that two men who were known to each other had gotten into an altercation earlier in the day," Annapolis District RCMP said in a news release. "Later, the victim was in his truck at a wood lot when the other man showed upand shots are believed to have been fired into the victim’s truck. The victim suffered minor physical injuries and drove away."

Police say they don't know the exact location and they are still looking for the other man who was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Annapolis District RCMP at 902-665-4481. If you want to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.