Annapolis Valley Apple Blossom Festival returns for 2022

The Annapolis Valley Apple Blossom Festival, one of Nova Scotia’s most recognizable events, is returning this spring.

The COVID-19 pandemic put the festival on the hold for the past two years, but now that public health restrictions are easing, organizers are preparing to bring it back to Kentville.

“It is with tremendous excitement that the board of directors announces that it is moving forward with in-person events for the 88th festival from May 25 to 30,” says a news release from festival organizers.

This year’s festival lineup will include the Grand Street Parade, a children’s parade, a fireworks show, an antique car show, and other organized events.

Festival president Logan Morse says the festival’s success is dependent on the support of patrons, sponsors and vendors.

“Now more than ever, we will ask that businesses consider sponsoring a festival event, or individuals sign-up to volunteer for the festival,” said Morse.

“Whether you’d like to volunteer on the board of directors, or just an hour of your time during festival week, we have a job for you, and would love to have your help.”

The first Apple Blossom festival was held in 1933 with the goal of bringing attention to the Annapolis Valley’s apple industry, and to publicize the scenic beauty of the area.

Two years later, the festival was incorporated by the province of Nova Scotia, and is still the only festival that holds that status in the province.