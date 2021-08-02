Anne Frank statue to be installed at Light Horse Park

A new statue of Anne Frank is set to be unveiled at Light Horse Park in Edmonton next weekend.

The Dutch-Canadian club of Edmonton sponsored the statue, a replica of a work done in 1960 by Dutch sculptor Pieter d'Hont.

"We're honoured to have a copy of it here," said John Stobbe with the club. "It's going to be a wonderful new piece of public art and a tremendous way for the Dutch community to yet again say 'thank you' to Canada."

Frank died in the Holocaust but her diaries documenting her Jewish family's experience in Nazi-occupied Amsterdam were preserved.

Canadian troops were among the Allied forces who liberated The Netherlands in 1945.

"The Dutch love Canada and love Canadians," said Stobbe.

The statue will be put on a plinthe and be formally unveiled on Sunday, Aug. 8.