Anne Stevenson declared winner in O-day'min, Caterina in 5th place

Anne Stevenson was elected for city council in O-day'min, CTV News declared.

With 20 of 23 polls reporting Monday night, Stevenson received 3,926 votes — a 1,023-vote lead over Gabrielle Battiste.

"So honoured to have the confidence of the folks of O-day'min to be their councillor," Stevenson told CTV News Edmonton.

"The campaign has been so positive. It's been wonderful to have recognition in the community from a number of community leaders, including Mayor Iveson. I think their support made all the difference."

Adrian Bruff ended the night with 2,653 votes, Joshua Wolchansky had 1,785 and Tony Caterina, a long-time councillor, got 1,478.