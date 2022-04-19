Announcement coming connected to new electric battery plant in Windsor

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says a major announcement connected to the new electric battery plant is expected in the coming weeks.

Last month Stellantis and lG Energy Solution unveiled a joint venture that will bringing a $5-billion electric vehicle battery plant and over 3200 jobs to Windsor.

Dilkens tells The Morning Drive on AM800 the city is trying to fill the pipeline and ensure that Windsor wins.

He promises the investment is huge and will provide great opportunities.