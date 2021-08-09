Announcement coming from First Nations whose members attended St. Paul’s Indian Residential School in North Vancouver

The Squamish, Musqueam and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations are set to make an announcement about a former residential school located in North Vancouver.

The announcement, coming Tuesday morning, is about St. Paul’s Indian Residential School, which operated from 1899 to 1958 and was run by the Catholic church.

In a media advisory on Monday, the Squamish Nation did not specify what it would be announcing but said that “the nature of this topic is deeply traumatizing for many members of our community.”

Over the past few months, First Nations across Canada have been announcing how many children are suspected of having died at residential schools, some using ground-penetrating radar to analyze the area around the former school sites.

In May, the Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc announced that it had identified the remains of 215 children near the Kamloops Indian Residential School. The announcement sent shockwaves across the country, and some nations announced soon after that they would be following suit.

Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) elder Byron Joseph, is set to perform an opening ceremony at the event and James Borkowski, a representative of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver will also be present. Khelsilem will speak on behalf of the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw alongside Chief Jen Thomas of the səl̓ilw̓ətaʔɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation) and Chief Wayne Sparrow of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam Nation).



This is a developing story that will be updated.



For immediate assistance to those who may need it, the National Indian Residential School Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day at 1-866-925-4419.