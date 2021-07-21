Announcement expected Wednesday about unmarked graves at former Brantford, Ont. residential school
An announcement about unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school in Brantford, Ont., is expected Wednesday afternoon.
Six Nations elected Chief Mark Hill will speak at the Mohawk Institute around 2:30 p.m. Several other residential school survivors will also be in attendance, according to a media advisory about the announcement.
Hill said several weeks ago that he was communicating with federal officials and a search plan was imminent. He added the National Truth and Reconciliation Centre has recorded 52 deaths at the school, but said it's not known where those bodies are buried.
If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419, or the Indian Residential School Survivors Society toll free line at 1-800-721-0066.
A list of Indigenous mental health resources can be accessed here.
-
Ottawa city council approves 2022 budget directionsOttawa city council has approved directions for next year’s budget, including a recommended three per cent increase to property taxes in 2022.
-
Mother of Indigenous man shot by police confronts Campbell River RCMPFour warrior cries of mourning echoed through the crowd gathered at a funeral home on Tuesday as the family of Jared Lowndes retrieved his ashes after the 38-year-old father of two was shot and killed by Campbell River RCMP.
-
-
Former Indigenous relations minister turns down appointment to key finance committeeFormer Indigenous Relations Minister Eileen Clarke has turned down an appointment to a key provincial finance committee.
-
Toronto man broke into woman's house, cooked a meal and was found wearing her clothes: policeA woman living in downtown Toronto found an unknown man inside her apartment wearing her clothes and cooking a meal when she returned home Monday night, police say.
-
-
‘We watched our Downtown streets empty’: report highlights pandemic’s pinch on Downtown WinnipegAs COVID-19 outbreaks became a full-blown pandemic, Downtown office buildings became ghost towns when thousands of workers were told to stay home. Now, a new report by several business groups with a stake in the future of Downtown Winnipeg details exactly what the loss of that daily infusion of workers, diners, coffee-drinkers and salon-goers did to local businesses.
-
Police investigating break-in at Outloud North BayOutloud North Bay was victim of a break-in early Tuesday morning.
-
GAMETIME: Sask. game developers seek testers to help 'make the best games we can'Saskatchewan video game developers are looking for volunteers to help test some projects still in production.