Annual Art Chair auction this Thanksgiving weekend in Collingwood

Take a seat.

Downtown Collingwood is celebrating the Thanksgiving weekend at the season’s last Farmers’ Market including the much anticipated annual Art Chair Auction.

The colourful chairs that have graced the streets of Collingwood in an art project are up for grabs in a silent auction on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Bidding will begin at 10 a.m. and close at 1 p.m. sharp.

The decorative wooden chairs have a minimum bid of $75 and must be paid for in cash or cheque and taken home on Saturday.

Proceeds from this year’s auction will be donated to Home Horizon and the Barbara Weider House to assist their efforts to help youth at risk and facing homelessness in our community.