Annual Bushplane Days event returns in the Sault
A community staple for families in the Sault is back this weekend.
The 26th annual Bushplane Days has returned to the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre.
The usual visit filled with education fun is enhanced, with a number of vendors, face painting, inflatables, and so much more for the kids.For the first time this year, organizers brought in a stage with local musicians to help keep the adults occupied.
The event serves as the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Centre.
It covers operational costs, with some money going to roof repairs.
Tickets for the event are $5, which is a reduction in the normal admission price.
Wrist bracelets to cover rides and games are also $5.Sunday, Sept. 18, is the last day of Bushplane Days, running from 10am to 5pm.
More information on the event and the heritage centre can be found on their website.
