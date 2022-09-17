Annual calendar supports those with cancer in Simcoe County
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
The Gilda's Club of Simcoe Muskoka is back with an annual calendar to support those with cancer.
The 'Raw and Reflective' calendars feature local models that have cancer.
"Our models have passions. They have lives, and cancer alters and changes that," says Aaron Lutes, executive director of Gilda's Club of Simcoe Muskoka.
"When we talk about our community, the stories help advance our understanding and our ability to support people," Lutes adds.
The non-profit organization relies on donations from the community to provide cancer programs for those diagnosed and their families.
Over the past four years, the calendar has raised $75,000.
You can get yours at Connect Hair Studio, Gilda's Club or online.
