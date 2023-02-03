Annual Carnaval kicks off Saturday in North Bay

The 60th annual Le Carnaval kicks off Saturday in North Bay and events run until Feb. 11.

Organizers said the week is for everyone and that celebrating 60 years means a lot.

"The constant is the people," said Les Compagnons president Michel Pagè.

“People getting together, having a good time and that has just continued for the past 60 years, so it's really amazing."

The events run from Feb. 4-11.

"We are really lucky to have this, this doesn't go on everywhere, and certainly not at the same level that we have here,” he added.

“It's this complete week from Saturday to Saturday for all walks of life."

For a full schedule of events visit the Compagnons des francs loisirs’ website.