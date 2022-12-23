Annual Christmas dinner served at The Gathering Place

It was a busy afternoon at The Gathering Place on Friday as staff and volunteers served hot turkey dinners to clients.

"This is a difficult time of year for people if they are alone," said The Gathering Place executive director Dennis Chippa.

"Us doing this, a great meal, the place is decorated, we have little gifts from Santa. It's something to tell them, you aren't a number, you're not a faceless person, we genuinely do care."

As the price of living went up this year, Chippa said more people are accessing the local soup kitchen.

"The numbers are up," he said.

"Different demographics, even today we're seeing more families coming in, and we don't know if they have a meal for Christmas."

It's also a chance for staff to give back more than they do every day.

"Everyone deserves a hot meal, everyone deserves a turkey dinner," said The Gathering Place cook, John Watson.

"I've actually lived on the street when I was younger and I didn't always get a turkey dinner. Everyone deserves that, everyone deserves a little bit of love at Christmas, and maybe that makes a difference."