Annual Eskasoni First Nation powwow honours Indigenous history

The powwow grounds on the Maritimes' largest Indigenous community were abuzz with activity on Saturday, marking the 32nd annual event in the Eskasoni First Nation community.

"Just a coincidence. This is our date,” said Eskasoni First Nation Chief Leroy Denny.

The annual powwow has long been held on the first weekend of July regardless of whether it falls on the nation's birthday.

"It's a choice, right?” Chief Denny said. “If people want to celebrate Canada Day, it's totally up to them. But we as a powwow, we focus on our powwow - not focus on Canada Day."

Two years ago on Canada Day, many across the country wore orange instead of red and spent the day reflecting on that year's discoveries at former residential schools.

Even with the steps that have been taken towards reconciliation since, it's still hard for some to reconcile the complicated relationship between Indigenous peoples in Canada and the country’s colonial past.

"It's in the schools now. That's the big difference from when I grew up. It was never in the schools,” said Terry Denny, a powwow participant.

Even with all that's being taught in the classrooms, Denny was at the weekend event to teach the youngest generation about traditional tools that date back centuries.

"To encourage them to learn about our language and our culture, instead of just letting it go,” Denny said. “We are dying -- our language and culture is dying -- it's been dying a long time."

At the powwow though, that culture was alive and well.

People came to Eskasoni from all over the country -- along with the United States –- to come together in the presence of both the maple leaf and the Mi'kmaq flag.

"You can remember Canada Day, but they also remember the dark history and we have to recognize that and respect that… the things that happened,” Chief Denny said. “And we have to share the stories, the truth."

Chief Denny said the focus is mainly on a celebratory weekend -- one that means different things to different people.