Annual Heart Breaker Challenge returns to Malden Park

Malden Park will have some trail and parking restrictions in place next week as the annual Heart Breaker Challenge returns.

The challenge, hosted by the Hotel Dieu Graace Healthcare Foundation is back at Malden Park on Saturday, May 27.

Participants will run, walk or jog their way through a 5-7 km obstacle course to raise awareness and funds for the cardiac, stroke, and pulmonary programs at Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare.

Due to the event, some areas within Malden Park, including trails and parking, will have limited public use from May 25 to May 28.

The parking lot directly off Malden Road will be restricted to participants and organizers starting Friday, May 26 and will reopen to the public on Sunday.

For access to Malden during the noted dates, visitors are asked to park in the parking area on Matchett Road.

For more information the Heart Breaker Challenge, including registration and the trail map visit The Heart Breaker Challenge website or contact heartbreakercontact@gmail.com by email.