Annual Hike for Hospice in Sudbury

The annual Hike for Hospice event took place throughout the afternoon at Bell Park in Sudbury on Sunday.

Sunday’s rain didn’t stop dozens of people from gathering in memory of their loved ones who have passed away at the hospice (cut comma) while raising some much-needed funds for the Maison McCulloch Hospice.

"For me, it was my step-father (who) passed this past year. The people at the hospice, they were very kind, very helpful, thoughtful and I’m just trying to do my part by helping out," one of the participants told CTV News.

"I’m walking for my grandfather on my mom’s side, Henry. I really do miss him. I was really sad this morning. Thankfully, I have my friends and my family here," Cooper Didone, another participant, said.

Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger lost his father earlier this year to bone cancer, who spent the last two weeks of his life at the hospice.

Bigger said he will be forever thankful for the staff at the hospice.

"In the final days, he went to HSN and a week later, he was in the hospice. The staff at the hospice just bend over backwards to make that experience as good as an experience as possible and also the level of care for the patients is exceptional," Bigger said.

All funds raised at the event go toward operational expenses and organizers said the need is even greater due to the expansion at the facility.

"Only our nursing and PSW staff is funded by the ministry. We have to raise money for absolutely everything else, such as housekeeping and cleaning supplies, everything. So, this event is one of our biggest earners," Julie Aube, executive director at the Maison McCulloch Hospice, said.

"None of our services come at a cost. It’s free. And in order to keep it free and accessible to everyone, we rely heavily on community donations."

The goal for this year’s event was $150.000 and Sudbury Credit Union, the main sponsor of the event, kicked off the event with a $25,000 donation.

"Unfortunately, we can’t control the weather, but we’re hoping that people will still be making pledges for our hospice. Sudbury is very fortunate to have such a great foundation in our hospice in Sudbury where people can live out their final days," said Mimi Regimbal, CEO of Sudbury Credit Union.

The hospice needs to raise a total of $1.45 million to keep its doors open this year.