Annual hockey tournament in Sudbury raises funds for families dealing with cancer

Hockey players of all skill levels hit the ice in Greater Sudbury this weekend, all for a good cause.

The group, Miners for Cancer, held its annual tournament over the past three days at the T.M. Davies Community Centre and Arena in Lively.

Many of the hockey players are actually miners by profession, but they are taking part in the annual Allen Epps Memorial Hockey Challenge. The event has been a staple fundraiser for 28 years.

“So I think the biggest thing about people wanting to come back is the camaraderie,” said board director Roger Coggins.

“They have like expectations: they want to help out and deal with a cure.”

Organizers said it is actually a very competitive hockey experience.

“We have A-divisional, B-division, C-division. We can accomplish all aspects of playing hockey, but they have a like cause (mining and cancer),” said Coggins.

All money raised from this hockey tournament will go to the Northern Ontario Families of Children with Cancer (NOFCC).

That group has 23 programs and services that help offset the costs that come with childhood cancer.

“When you’re making a decision about paying your bills or going to Toronto to seek treatment for your child -- that should never be a decision that people should make,” said NOFCC executive director Dayna Caruso.

“Unfortunately it is. Our emergency funding program is available to these families on an immediate basis.”

Caruso said NOFCC supports an average of 30 to 40 families from all over northern Ontario.

That’s one of the reasons why Miners for Cancer decided to make that charity the permanent recipient for all its future events.

“None of us are immune to cancer, unfortunately. We’ve all been hit and hurt hard by it,” said tournament lead, Kenna Withers.

“For me to be able to spend my extra time to do something that brings so much joy to others and helps other people, it’s just very meaningful to be part of this team.”

The NOFCC was presented with a cheque for $25,000 from this weekend’s tournament.

Officials with Miners for Cancer say they’ve raised $1.5 million for various causes over nearly three decades of holding hockey, baseball and golf tournaments throughout the community.

The winning team for the B-division was the 'Walden Group,' while the winning team for the A-division was 'Level X'.

For more information on the Miners for Cancer group or their upcoming events, visit their social media page.