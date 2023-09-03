Annual Labour Day celebration taking a new route this year

The annual Labour Day Parade celebrating workers is back on Monday with a new route.

The parade is set to begin at Union Hall on Turner Road at 10 a.m., but will head west on Tecumseh Road to Parent Avenue.

From Parent Ave, the procession will move north toward Ottawa Street, turning right on Ottawa St. and finishing off at Lanspeary Park.

According to Transit Windsor there will be a rolling barricade along the parade route. As a result, the Ottawa 4 bus will be on detour. The detour will be in place at 10 a.m. Monday and is expected to last until 12 p.m.

Michael Malot, chairperson for the council's Labour Day committee, told AM800 News the Labour Day celebration is being moved to Lanspeary Park rather than the Fogolar Furlan Club.

"Lanspeary Park is a perfect opportunity for the parents to bring a blanket, there's tonnes of shad, tonnes of trees bring a blanket, come listen to the speeches, enjoy your afternoon and we'll take care of the kids," he says. "I think we got about eight huge bouncy castles coming in. We're bringing in food trucks for the kids and as usual, every year hot dogs, pop are free."

Malot said the event is one for the whole community.

"This is not just a union event or an organized labour event, this is a community event, so anybody in the Lanspeary area or citywide please come and feel free to join us," he said.

The family friendly celebration will include a classic car show, inflatables, live music and pop and hotdogs.

“We want to formally invite you and your families to march with us at the Labour Day Parade.



Marshalling begins at 9:00 AM at our local. We look forward to marching with you shoulder to shoulder-in solidarity!



This is Your Union. You have a place here.”



Local 444 pic.twitter.com/AYP4S0nGUy