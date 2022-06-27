Annual march for Lisa Marie Young marks 20 years since Nanaimo woman's disappearance

Lisa Marie Young’s disappearance is nearing its somber 20 year anniversary, and on Sunday an annual March for Justice for Lisa was held in downtown Nanaimo, B.C.

Around 100 people attended the march, which went from the Nanaimo RCMP detachment to Maffeo Sutton Park.

Young went missing in the early hours of June 13, 2002 and was last seen alive getting into a red Jaguar. A friend later received a text from Lisa stating that she was being held against her will in a red Jaguar on Bowen Road.

Mounties believe she was the victim of a homicide.

Just last week, the 10th episode of the podcast, Island Crime: Where is Lisa? Red Jag Guy Part 1, was released.

It centers around the man who was driving that red Jaguar the night Young went missing. That man is identified as Christopher William Adair.

Family believe Adair knows something.

"I definitely do because he was the last person seen with her," said Carol Frank, Young's aunt. "I’d like Chris to come forward and just give us his side of the story. I know he’s holding some kind of information."

Young's case is still an active RCMP investigation and there’s also a lot being done to get her name out into the public eye.

A digital billboard of Young's missing case is being broadcast along Highway 19, and posters are expected to be displayed on city buses soon.

On Thursday, the anniversary of when Young went missing, family and friends are asking people to "leave a light on for Lisa."

If you have any information about Young’s disappearance, you are asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP.