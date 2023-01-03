Annual moose count underway in northern Ont.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is conducting its annual moose count, to estimate populations across the region and determine the number of hunting tags it will issue.

The MNRF’s northeast region wildlife biologist said this year’s moose count will focus mainly on northern Ontario, including between Moosonee and Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie, Elliot Lake and Sudbury.

These are the latest in a rotation of wildlife managements units the ministry is surveying by helicopter that haven’t been looked at in two or three years.

“The number of animals estimated within the wildlife management unit, as well as the demographics,” said the MNRF’s Emilie Kissler

“So the number of bulls to cows and the number of calves to cows.”

Kissler said Ontario moose populations have been declining since 2004, which could be linked to hunting, predators, disease, climate change or habitat disruption.

The annual counts help determine how many hunting tags it will issue to help populations recover.

Peter Sword, New Liskeard representative for the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters, said there are limitations to the accuracy of aerial moose counts. Numbers can be low one year and higher the next for no apparent reason.

Having helped with counts in the past, Sword said the best practice for a good count is to do it in optimal weather.

“The weather can make or break the survey,” he said.

“If (you have) have the correct weather, it’ll go good. You know, cold nights, the right amount of snow, not too much snow.”

In particular, surveys should done within 72 hours of a 30-centimetre snowfall, to best spot fresh moose tracks.

Sword said he’s optimistic about the moose population in his area.

“They surveyed some areas down to the south of us, a bit, and the numbers were up,” he said.

Kissler agreed that there have been promising signs.

“Surveys that we’ve completed recently have been showing some positive signs and stability in the units,” she said.

With more than 91,000 moose estimated across the province, the MNRF’s 2030 projections are looking to raise moose populations across the northeast, for the most part.

People can expect to see ministry helicopters in the air throughout the season.