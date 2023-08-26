Annual motorcycle ride supports northern Ont. veterans

An annual motorcycle pilgrimage from Sudbury to North Bay is again raising funds to support a local legion.

Called the 'Ride to the Wall,' the yearly event is organized by the local chapter of motorcycle enthusiasts the Southern Cruisers Riding Club.

Close to 300 motorcycles from groups across Ontario and parts of Quebec turned out for the ride’s 20th anniversary in the Greater Sudbury community of Falconbridge on Saturday.

"Today is a day to honour and remember our veterans on a day other than Remembrance Day, to show support for those who have given the ultimate sacrifice and have served so we have the freedom to do what we do," said Michael Johnson, first officer for the Southern Cruiser’s Nickel Centre chapter.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 336 (Falconbridge-Garson) will received the proceeds of the ride.

The legion president Stuart O'Neil told CTV News that the funds help support veterans and various initiatives.

"You're trying to support the community, you're trying to get people to come in," O'Neil said.

"And use our facility so you can raise funds and when things dry up, it hurts us so it makes things challenging."

The ride is around a 250 kilometres round trip.

Following the first leg of the trip, bikers lay wreaths at the cenotaph in North Bay and say a few words of remembrance – after taking a break for lunch, riders head back to Sudbury.

Doug McNamee is the regional officer of Canada for Southern Cruisers, he said the event has grown over the years.

"I remember the first year there was 30 of us, so it's nice to see it growing," said McNamee.

He said the biking community is one that supports veterans.

"The sacrifices people make to make that happen. It's kind of like tradition, you don’t want things to fade away, and that’s one thing we try to keep consistent," said McNamee.

"To support the legion to make sure they don’t go away."

Officials estimated that $60,000 has been raised since the event began 20 years ago.