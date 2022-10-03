Annual Muskoka Cranberry Route returns this fall for another season

The annual Muskoka Cranberry Route is returning this fall for another season.

The cranberry route highlights the best in the region's cranberry offerings, with 30 different stops along the way.

The Township of Bala within Muskoka Lakes is known as the Cranberry Capital of Ontario, and through this latest event, businesses will take part in festivities by including cranberry offerings in their menus.

"It's up to each business how they decide to celebrate and feature cranberries on their menus or with their activities. The cranberry route has tons to discover depending on where you go and who you visit," says Wendy Hogarth, co-owner of Muskoka Lakes Farm and Winery.

In addition to cranberry tastings, the route also includes events such as wagon tours, a cranberry plunge, and growing demonstrations.

The Muskoka Cranberry Route event will run alongside the cranberry festival from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16 in the Township of Bala.