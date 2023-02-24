Annual pond hockey tournament to support cancer research hits the ice

Crews have been working on the ice rinks on Sparrow Lake in Severn Bridge for weeks in anticipation of the annual Taylor Cup to Conquer Cancer pond hockey tournament, which is set to take place over the weekend.

"It's outside, it's very Canadian on the pond, no rules, no referees, just enjoying the outdoors and enjoying some puck on the pond," said Keith Clarke, Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

Despite the mild weather this winter, the event is going ahead with 20 teams and 120 players participating to support the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

The tournament has been held for 18 years, with the last 17 years at Bayview Wildwood Resort in Severn.

Players started checking in Friday afternoon before the tournament.

Sean Ellison said he was sold the moment he found the event. "[We] raised a bunch of money, and we got in, and I'm looking forward to it."

"Five years ago was our first time doing it," said player Pat Fournier, who said he originally found the tournament on Facebook. "It's an awesome tournament to fundraise money for cancer - for a good cause. It's a no-brainer to keep coming back every year."

Although the number of participants was lower this year, the event is still expected to provide a boost to the resort and local businesses.

Jason Stanton, Bayview Wildwood Resort general manager, said the resort's popularity during winter weekends and the tourism revitalization in the area has been "amazing."

"We were fully sold out last weekend. We are fully sold out next weekend. Our March Break is looking fantastic. It's been great to see the revitalization of tourism in this area, and we are proud to be a part of that."

The tournament's finals are set for Saturday evening, with organizers hoping to raise around $100,000 for the cancer foundation.