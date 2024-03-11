Annual Pow Wow returns to Georgian College

Thousands of people attended the Georgian College's annual Pow Wow on Saturday.

The event honoured and celebrated many forms of Indigenous culture through grand entries, vendors, and feasts, with this year's theme called 'Honouring the 13 moons'.

"The awareness that we're trying to raise is about experiencing and celebrating our culture," said Vanessa Kennedy, Georgian College's special events coordinator.

The event, which is in it's 16th year, brings thousands of people to the city of Barrie each year, an essential event that Alicia Thompson, a liaison officer for the College's indigenous services, says provides visitors with the chance to learn more about the area's Indigenous history.

"When they hear that drum, and they see those dancers, they get to see what the culture is about," said Thompson.

Thompson says the Pow Wow is also crucial for building a sense of community for Indigenous students at Georgian College.

The students helped prepare a mural that corresponded with the theme of honouring the 13 moons. At the same time, menstrual health product donations were collected for women in northern Indigenous communities.

There were also 25 vendors at the Pow Wow, many of whom were Georgian College alumni, and many items were handcrafted Indigenous art for sale.

"We do a lot of things for that connection to Mother Earth, we're saying we're strong, indigenous, and here," said Colleen Moreau, one of the vendors.

The day-long Pow Wow also featured a hand drum competition during its traditional feast before wrapping up with a second grand entry.