More than a dozen tractors roared down Second Line West outside of the Sault on Monday, a Civic Holiday tradition.

The annual Prince Township Tractor Cruise celebrated its 12th edition this year.

Mike Reed founded the yearly event back when he was still in high school.

"Some friends and I drove our tractors to school and we had heard of some other tractor parades so we decided to do one here in Prince Township," he said.

The unconventional parade also serves as an homage to the importance of farming to the area's past and present.

"Prince was kind of built on this agriculture too,” said Reed.

“Everyone originally moved here because it was farm land. They had farms working with horses, it evolved into tractors and then tractors with cabs and AC and everything."

Dozens come out to the Prince Township Community Centre to see the parade of farming equipment, with others taking in the sight from along the 20 kilometre trail.

Colin Reid grew up with tractors and while he doesn't farm himself anymore, he said the event allows him to show off his 1948 Gibson and his '56 Allie Chalmers tractors.

"It’s a common bond,” said Reid.

“It’s nice to have this thing where there's a lot of interest in it. It’s nice to have a gathering like this where everyone can come and show off their tractors a bit, put your foot up on a tractor, have a piece of straw (in your mouth) or something like that, and talk."

Prince Township Councillor Melanie Mick enjoyed the Tractor Cruise for the first time, noting how nice it was to see the different generations all having fun in one place.

"I love watching the kids come out and their eyes light up seeing all the tractors, seeing all the different things that are happening here,” said Mick.

“Watching them enjoy it is enough for us."

Event organizers said they hope to see the Tractor Cruise continue for years and add to the number of participants and fans.

For more information on the event, visit its Facebook page.