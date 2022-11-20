Annual Santa Claus parade takes over North Bay

Close to 50 floats and many community groups took part in North Bay's annual Santa Claus Parade Sunday afternoon, though an unsavoury character was also spotted in the crowds.Officials with the parade told CTV News this is one of the biggest Santa Claus parades the city has had.Hundreds of people crowded the streets of the city to check out each float and enjoy the parade.

"I'm looking forward to seeing everybody waving at me, everybody with the excitement. I’m really excited to see Santa too," said one young boy watching in the crowd."It's just been something I've been doing with my wife, with my daughter for the past six, seven years. It's been a tradition every Sunday. Cold or snow, we just come, it's fun and something we always look forward to," said someone participating in the parade.

This year’s parade, is the first parade in two years that hasn't been modified due to the pandemic and saw many new and returning participants.

"I'm excited and happy. I'm really excited to see Santa," one young girl said as she prepared to see Santa.

"It's our first year in the parade. It's amazing, we got a lot of people here, a lot more than expected, we've been locked up for two years, so hopefully it's a great turn out this year," said Carter Vanderschee, from Arbor Works Tree Service.

The event was also a chance for the North Bay Food Bank to collect some much needed donations."We passed last years totals in September, the need is increasing," said Marc Deacon, co-chair at the North Bay Food Bank.

"We're seeing not just new families but families coming back that haven't taken advantage of our services for a while."

Officials with the food bank said the need will only increase as the holidays arrive.

"At Christmas, more than any other time we really, really appreciate donations to help us get through the season," added Deacon.

For more photos and information about the parade, visit their Facebook page.