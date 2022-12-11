Annual Stuff A Cruiser campaign collects 2,000 toys

A classic toy drive has returned to Waterloo Region for the 26th year with the help of local police.

On Sunday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) wrapped its annual Stuff A Cruiser campaign which saw collection stations out front of four local Walmart locations over the weekend.

“We’ve seen about 2000 toys,” said Auxiliary SGT. Simon Harley. “We’re quite fortunate to see quite a lot of donations throughout the year.”

Officers collected new and unwrapped toys and cash donations for families over the holidays in support of the Waterloo Knights of Columbus.

The donations came rolling in and enough toys were collected to not only stuff a police cruiser, but also the Knights of Columbus moving truck.

According to Ian Faulds of the Knights of Columbus — over $5,000,000 worth of toys have been collected over the years.

“We’ve probably assisted more than 300,000 children,” he said.

Though the two-day event wrapped up on Sunday, the Knights of Columbus continue to collect toys through its local drop-off locations. Monetary donations are also still being collected through its website.