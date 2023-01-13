Annual Sudbury police budget approved by services board

The 2023 Greater Sudbury Police Service budget has been approved by the police services board.

Its total cost is $72 million, which represents a 5.6 per cent increase.

This after the board removed $500,000 from the proposed budget, tabled last week, that dealt with plans for a new police building.

As part of this year's budget, 10 new officers will be hired.

Board members said this comes at a time when public feedback shows citizens want more patrols and better police visibility.

Ward 8 City Councillor and Deputy Mayor Al Sizer is the chair of the Sudbury Police Services Board.

"People have been asking for an increased presence on the streets and staff have been busy and stretched to the limits in a lot of cases, so this will alleviate some of those pressures," Sizer said.

Next, the police budget will be presented to city council next Tuesday for final approval.