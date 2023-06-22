Annual summer event series kicks off Friday at Ice District

The Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG) is bringing back the Summer SolstICE event series, with various concerts, activities and events running at Ice District until September.

The summer-long series kicks off with the Bom Fest electronic music festival Friday and Saturday. On June 28 and 30, the Edmonton International Jazz Fest will bring musicians EMP and Colleen Brown to Ice District for two free lunchtime concerts.

For sports fans, there will be the Volleyball World BPT July 20 to 23 and the Fiba 3x3 World Tour and Women's Series July 28 to 30.

In August, Ice District Fan Park will transform for what the OEG says is the "largest outdoor professional MMA event in Canadian history."

The Pride Cup ball hockey championship will take place at the plaza Aug. 27 and is free to attend.

In addition to programming at the plaza and fan park, some notable visitors will be taking the stage at Rogers Place, including Nickeback, Blink-182, Rod Stewart and 50 Cent.

"Our job is to sell Edmonton to the world and we do that by showing what happens here," said Traci Bednard, Explore Edmonton president and CEO. "It also means that we as Edmontonians get to really enjoy the city that we live in."

Tickets and details on events can be found here.