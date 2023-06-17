Annual Teddy Bear Picnic promotes stronger family connections

The annual Teddy Bear Picnic event was in full swing today at the Jackie Parker Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees were treated to some outdoor fun, arts and crafts, games, healthy snacks and story time sessions.

The event was hosted by the Family Futures Resource Network with the goal of creating stronger family bonds through educational programs and services.

“We have early childhood programming, parent education, home visitation supports with our family mentorship program,” said program services manager Marie Deis. “We want to promote family engagement, community connections and to provide an opportunity for people to have some fun and get to know about our programs and services.”

The Family Futures Resource Network also acts as a food bank depot on Friday afternoons and a rapid-access counselling every Wednesday.

For more information about the Family Futures Resource Network and what programs they offer, you can click on the link.