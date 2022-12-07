Annual 'teddy bear toss' a big success during Tuesday's London Knights game

It was raining teddy bears for a good cause at Tuesday night’s London Knights game against the Oshawa Generals.

On Tuesday, the Knights held the annual teddy bear toss game.

Attendees were asked to bring new teddy bears or other plush toys to the game, to then be tossed onto the ice after the Knights’ first goal.

Approximately 6,800 teddy bears were collected on Tuesday night, and all of them will be donated to children’s charities across the city.

The Canadian Hockey League record for the most teddy bears tossed belongs to the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League, who hold the major junior record of 29,935 bears.

The Knights lost 5-3 to the visiting Oshawa Generals.

