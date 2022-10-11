Annual Thanksgiving meal planned at Downtown Mission
The Downtown Mission is getting ready for its annual Thanksgiving luncheon.
The shelter will serve the Thanksgiving hot meals on Tuesday, Oct. 11, the day after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Executive director of the Downtown Mission Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin tells AM800 she doesn't know what to expect for this year's event.
"Our numbers for our meals in our dining hall have reduced a little bit over the last six months are so because more individuals have been housed, which is amazing," says Ponniah-Goulin.
The event is open to people staying at the shelter and others in the community.
"Because it's a special day and event, we may have more people come out,” she says. “We're not in outbreak right now, so the community can come to us as well, not just the people who are staying in our shelter."
Some COVID-19 restrictions, such as social distancing, will remain in place during the event. It runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
