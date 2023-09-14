Annual Treaty 4 gathering underway in Qu’Appelle Valley

The 37th annual Treaty 4 gathering is underway on the Treaty 4 grounds by Fort Qu’Appelle.

The week long event hosts hundreds of school children from across Treaty 4 territory. There are plenty of activities for young and old alike, including a daily pipe ceremony.

The students can learn how to scrape a buffalo hide, which is part of the hide tanning process.

The Treaty 4 gathering allows people of all nationalities to experience First Nations culture. The hope is non-Indigenous students will learn about First Nations culture, observe a pow wow, and then go home and tell their parents.

“Living in Canada, I just hope that non-status, or non-Indigenous people understand First Nations People’s culture. And coming here, and learning how to scrape buffalo, play hand games, learn culture, just experience the regalia of the dancers, and understand First Nations’ culture,” said Sage Poitras, community navigator for Peepeekisis Cree Nation.

The highlight of the week will be on Friday. Sept. 15 is the anniversary of the day Treaty 4 was signed back in 1874.

There are big plans for next year, which will be the 150th anniversary of the signing of the treaty.