Annual United Way Harvest Lunch returns to RBC Place after four year hiatus

There was music, food and lots of fundraising for United Way Elgin Middlesex on Tuesday.

"So great to be back in person with our entire community,” said Kelly Ziegner, president and CEO of United Way Elgin Middlesex.

After a four year hiatus, the 3M Harvest Lunch and United Way campaign launch returned to a big crowd at the RBC Place in London, Ont., selling over 1,200 tickets. Each one of those tickets buys a meal for the attendee and a meal for a neighbour in need.

"We fund a network of social services agencies across Elgin and Middlesex County. So more than 50 programs and services, and serves everybody from all ages and stages of life, and it’s really to give everyone a fair shot right here in our community,” explained Ziegner.

This year’s fundraising effort is more important than ever.

"There's no shortage of need in our community, from so many different perspectives. So to have the United Way back, doing this event, in person, getting people together, who are essentially having a great time but also raising money,” said London Mayor Josh Morgan.

The United Way is the region's largest non-government funder of social services.

Last year alone, it was able to distribute over $6-million in the community, funding a network of social service agencies locally.

"This year we all invite you and we challenge you, unite with us, in helping build a community where everyone matters,” said Mark Egbedeyi-Emmanuel, 2023 campaign chair.

If you weren't able to attend Tuesday’s event, you can donate year-round on the United Way Elgin Middlesex website.