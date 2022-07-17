Annual Walk for Chiari in support of young boy set to return next weekend

The Donkin family is putting the final preparations in place for the return of an annual Walk for Chiari, a charity walk meant to benefit young Mason Donkin.

The Walk for Chiari has been paused since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was started by Mason's mother, Jennifer, after her son was diagnosed with a rare brain condition to raise funds and awareness for the disease.

"When we first got the diagnosis for Mason in 2017, because Chiari is so uncommon, I thought how could we improve this," says Jennifer. "Mason went so many years without being diagnosed, which is hard for a family to not get the answers to help support him. So right away, I got on board with trying to do these fundraisers."

The goal is to raise funds for Sick Kids Hospital, where Mason has been receiving care for the last number of years.

"Getting the diagnosis of Chiari for Mason was a huge eye-opener because as an infant he struggled with so many different challenges daily whether it was GI-related, bladder related, balance, headaches, fatigue, nausea and we just weren't sure what was causing that."

They want to create a research centre for Chiari, which would be the first of its kind in Canada.

"My wife said we have to give back, and I'm like yes, we have to give back, and let's give back," says Mason's dad Frank. "So our way of giving back is supporting Sick Kids; supporting Sick Kids under Mase, but it's still supporting Sick Kids; an amazing hospital, amazing staff. I can't say enough about them down there."

The walk is set to return next Saturday, July 23. In addition to the 1-kilometre walk, the day will include a host of activities for the whole family, including face painting, games, raffles, a silent auction and a BBQ.

Not only has the event helped the family bring in much-needed funds, but it's helped them connect with their community.

"It's really cool because you see that there are a lot of people there to represent you and help you and people like you with special conditions like you and it's really exciting because when you go there, you see so many people in your honour it's just really amazing," says Mason.

They are inching closer to their $50,000 goal, a contribution to Sick Kids Hospital that will get Mason his own plaque on the building. Since he considers it his second home, it's something that the family is looking forward to receiving.

"They are just really amazing, and the stuff that they do for their patients is really cool, and I like to thank them for that," says Mason.

For more information on the walk, you can click here.