Annual Walk for Parkinson’s raises roughly $70,000 in London, Ont.

According to Parkinson Canada, more than 100, 000 Canadians live with Parkinson’s Disease and 25 more are diagnosed everyday.

Although there is still no cure for this complex brain disease, each year the Parkinson’s Society of Southwestern Ontario hosts its annual Walk for Parkinson’s event at 13 different locations across the region in order to raise money and awareness for the disease.

This year, participants in London raised roughly $70 000 and the entire region raised about $350 000.

A large part of that money was thanks to Chad McGahan,38, and his wife Cheri who participated in the walk for the first time.

“We started out with a goal of hoping to raise $500 and now I think we’re just over $10 000,” said McGahan.

He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s about eight months ago and continues to lean on the Parkinson’s Society for the support he needs as he navigates through this new chapter in his life.

“It’s not just an old person disease, I’m 38,” said McGahan. It effects everybody and people here at the Parkinson’s Society have been great, they’re why I’m here today with a smile on my face.”

Chairman of the Parkinson’s Society of Southwestern Ontario, Brad Richards says the funds raised during this walkathon help the Parkinson community tremendously in achieving their goals.

“The ultimate goal is, of course , a cure one day. But our main goal we’re trying to do at our board is to make life comfortable for people as much as you can whether it be in drugs or exercise or mental health,” said Richards.