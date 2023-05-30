iHeartRadio

Anonymous tip leads to arrest of downtown theft suspect


Suspects wanted by Windsor police for a theft that took place April 19, 2023. (Source: Windsor Police/Twitter)

The Windsor police say an anonymous tip led to the arrest of a 34-year-old man in connection with a theft downtown.

Members of the Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit arrested the man in the 1300 block of University St. E. on Monday afternoon.

He faces charges of theft under $5,000.

Police are thanking everyone who shared the post and provided helpful tips.

12