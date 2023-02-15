Anonymous UBC student hides over 100 gift cards across campus

An anonymous student at UBC is helping spread some joy during stressful times for students, by hiding gift cards across campus.

According to the university, over the past year Reddit user “AJazzy69,” who goes by the name Jazzy, has been tucking coffee gift cards in library books, on shelves and on chairs in various locations.

He will take photos of the cards and post them on UBC’s Reddit page with hints of the locations, so students can enjoy a free coffee on him.

Jazzy said it all started when he was returning to in-person classes in the fall of 2021 following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On Reddit, there was lots of gloom and negativity and stress. I was stressed, too, and I thought, ‘Is there any way I can help? I might as well try,'” Jazzy said in a news release from the university.

Jazzy said he purchased his first gift card that day, posting about it on Reddit, promising to hide more cards around campus in the coming weeks.

Since then, he estimates he’s handed out at least 100 gift cards to both Starbucks and Tim Hortons, with the value of the cards ranging from $5 to $75.

“I’ve experienced depression and anxiety in my life, so I’m passionate about giving back and improving mental health, just spreading a little bit of positivity across campus,” Jazzy said.

He adds that he’s fortunate his job allows him the financial flexibility to hand out the gift cards, which he typically distributes during stressful times for students, including exam season.

Jazzy has chosen to remain anonymous, not even telling his parents about what he’s doing.

“You just do it for the sake of doing it,” he said. “That’s why it’s anonymous. I was just raised like that. You give back. It gives me a sense of trying to do my part.”

Jazzy said he hasn’t decided what will happen to his project once he graduates, but he’s considering finding someone to keep it going.