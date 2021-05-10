Another 1,633 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alberta, new record for ICU admissions

Alberta set a new record for ICU admissions during the COVID-19 pandemic with 155 people admitted.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical officer of health, reported the numbers in a limited update on Twitter Sunday.

The province reported 1,633 new infections after completing 15,509 tests. The positivity rate for the province is now 10.3 per cent as it slightly declines after it peaked last Sunday at 13.2 per cent.

Variant of concern cases make up 44.5 per cent of all active cases in Alberta.

Alberta has had a positivity rate about 10 per cent every day since April 28.

There are 668 people in hospital with COVID-19 – and increase of seven people since Saturday.

As of Sunday, the seven-day provincial hospitalization average is 672 patients.

The Edmonton zone reported its highest ICU admissions since Jan. 5 with 67 people.

Over the past week, Alberta averaged 2,005 new cases of COVID-19 a day as the province crossed the 25,000 threshold for total active cases for the first time during the pandemic.

Two more deaths from COVID-19 were reported Sunday bringing the provincial total to 2,110.

Approximately 35 per cent of the population of Alberta has received one vaccine dose while 6.9 per cent or 316,357 people have been fully immunized.

As of Saturday, the rate of active cases of COVID-19 per capita in Alberta continued to be the highest in the country with 569 cases per 100,000 population — more than double Ontario's. Manitoba reported 235 per 100,000 while Ontario had 223.

The province's R-value remained at 1.12. Values over one indicate COVID-19 continues to spread in the province. Last week the value was 1.04.