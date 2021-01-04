The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added another 10 flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures, including a Boxing Day flight from Toronto into Vancouver.

The latest flights added to the exposures list are:

Dec. 21: North Cariboo Air flight 1547 from Terrace to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Dec. 26: Air Canada flight 127 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 55-61)

Dec. 27: Air Canada flight 127 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 58-64)

Dec. 27: Swoop flight 106 from Abbotsford to Hamilton (rows 17-23, 25-31)

Dec. 28: United Airlines flight 4769 from San Francisco to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Dec. 29: Swoop flight 107 from Hamilton to Abbotsford (rows 19-25)

Dec. 29: Korean Air flight 72 from Vancouver to Seoul (rows 25-31)

Dec. 30: Air Canada flight 8262 from Nanaimo to Vancouver (rows 7-13)

Dec. 30: Air Canada flight 8418 from Vancouver to Kelowna (rows 3-9)

Dec. 31: Air Canada/Jazz flight 2279 from Terrace to Vancouver (rows 1-5)

Anyone who was potentially exposed on the San Francisco flight should still be completing their 14-day self-isolation, as is required under the federal Quarantine Act for everyone arriving in Canada on an international flight.

Domestic travellers are not required to self-isolate, but health officials have warned against non-essential travel within Canada.

Anyone who was on any of the flights listed should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop. Passengers who were seated in the rows listed are considered to be at greater risk because of their proximity to a confirmed case of the disease.

B.C. health officials do not directly contact everyone who was on a flight where exposure to the coronavirus was possible. Instead, public notifications are posted online.

People who need assistance or can't read the list of public exposures can instead call 1-888-COVID19.