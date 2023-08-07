Another 10 Liquor Marts closed: Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries
Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) has closed down another ten Liquor Mart locations, its third round of shutdowns over the long weekend.
Beginning Tuesday, August 8 at 7 a.m., Liquor Marts in Dauphin, Gimli, Selkirk, Steinbach, and Stonewall will be closed, as well as the Fort Richmond, Main and Jefferson, Portage and Burnell, River and Osborne, and Sage Creek locations in Winnipeg.
This comes after seven stores were closed Monday morning and 11 locations shut down on Saturday.
The closures began last week with the six Liquor Mart Express kiosks located in Winnipeg grocery stores.
To date, MBLL has closed 34 of its 63 Liquor Mart locations across the province.
The labour dispute began July 19, when MGEU members working at Manitoba Liquor Marts walked out after being without a collective agreement for more than a year.
The last three weeks have seen various job actions, including another walkout at the MBLL distribution centre.
-
Woman critically injured in early morning crash in CaledonA woman has been rushed to hospital after the drivers of a car and a tractor trailer collided early Tuesday morning in Caledon.
-
Charges laid after early morning traffic stopSeveral items were seized as part of the stop, including a phone, a scale and suspected drugs.
-
Many events planned for Windsor-Essex Pride FestivalWindsor-Essex Pride Festival continues with several events this week.
-
Crow in Grey-Bruce tests positive for West Nile VirusGrey Bruce Public Health (GBHU) has received confirmation that a crow, found deceased in Grey-Bruce, has tested positive for West Nile Virus.
-
What you need to know about LRT and R1 buses todayCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the resumption of LRT service on the Confederation Line today.
-
Biggest search for Loch Ness Monster in 50 years set for this August in ScotlandFor years, tourists have flocked to Loch Ness in Scotland in hopes of catching a glimpse of the rumoured Loch Ness Monster, the large marine creature said to be living in the water. Now, a massive search has been planned in effort of locating the legendary creature.
-
92-year-old man charged after allegedly calling victims onto his porch, sexually assaulting themToronto police have charged a 92-year-old man in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Etobicoke.
-
Some spectators, restaurants unhappy with new Vancouver Pride Parade routeThousands gathered for Vancouver’s annual Pride Parade Sunday, lining the streets of Pacific Boulevard – but not all were fans of the changes to this year's route.
-
Parking woes plague neighbourhoods adjacent to Edmonton Heritage FestivalTens of thousands of people flooded this year's Edmonton Heritage Festival, some of them looking for parking in nearby neighbourhoods — and leaving residents without a place to park their vehicles.