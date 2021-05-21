Another 12 enforcement actions for disobeying COVID-19 restrictions issued in Waterloo Region

Waterloo Region issued another 12 enforcement actions for contravening COVID-19 public health protocols this past week, officials say.

Between May 13 and 19, officials doled out seven enforcement actions. Another five were from a previous reporting period.

Grand River Transit security issued one ticket to a person for failing to wear a mask. Corporate security also ticketed a person at 150 Main St. in Cambridge. Those tickets were $240.

Ten people were fined to gatherings at private residences – seven in Kitchener, two in Waterloo, and one fine issued by Waterloo regional police. The fee for those contraventions is $880.