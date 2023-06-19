Another 15,000 chicks missing from Huron County farm
A Huron County farmer who reported 30,000 missing or stolen chicks in April, has made an additional report of another 15,000 chicks missing or stolen.
According to Huron OPP, the farmer noticed the second loss on May 15 and reported it to police on May 18.
As previously reported, Huron Perth Crime Stoppers and police were investigating a break and enter after a farmer notified that thousands of 15-day-old chicks were missing from their chicken barn on Line 17 in South Huron.
It was also reported in April that the value of the stolen chicks at that time was $1.40/chick, meaning the initial incident would total about $42,000 — the second incident totally about $21,000.
OPP told CTV News no charges have been laid and there are no suspects in the case.
