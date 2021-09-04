Another 22 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Waterloo Region

Region of Waterloo Public Health has added 22 more COVID-19 cases to the running total.

They have also identified 23 more cases as variants of concern within the region.

The Saturday afternoon dashboard update shows an increase of 27 to the number of resolved cases, while the active case count has dropped by six.

There have been no virus related deaths reported since Aug. 31.

As students prepare to return to school after the long weekend, regional health officials reported five additional cases in those nine and younger, five more who are between the ages of 10 and 19, and two more who are in their twenties.

There are 21 more cases identified as the Delta variant and three as the Alpha variant.

The number of hospitalizations has remained the same in the past 24 hours, while there has been one more person admitted to an area ICU for the virus.

An outbreak has been declared at Victoria Place Retirement Home, with two case connected to it.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 19,051 confirmed cases, 18,592 resolved, 290 deaths, 164 active cases, 5,100 variants of concern, 3,130 Alpha variants, 21 Betas, 98 Gammas, 1,590 Deltas, seven hospitalized, seven in the ICU, seven active facility outbreaks, 1,099 cases in those nine and younger, 2,013 cases in those 10-19, and 4,664 cases in those 20-29.

In Ontario, health officials confirmed 944 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, which comes after officials logged 807 cases on Friday and 865 cases on Thursday.

The last time the province reported more than 944 new cases in a single day was on May 30, when officials recorded 1,033 new cases.

Of the new infections reported Saturday, 736 cases involved people who are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown. The remaining 208 infections involved people who are fully vaccinated.

The province recorded nine new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total death tally in the province to 9,545.